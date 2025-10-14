Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.53.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $503.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.48 and its 200 day moving average is $463.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

