Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 334,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,755,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.