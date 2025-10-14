Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Wall Street Zen raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

