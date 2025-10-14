Kiker Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,743 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Kiker Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $305.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

