Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $209.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.