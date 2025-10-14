Community Bank N.A. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

