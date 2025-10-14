Courier Capital LLC Lowers Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

