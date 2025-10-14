Courier Capital LLC Purchases 10,252 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

