Sage Advisors LLC Acquires 76,481 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Sage Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 22.7% of Sage Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Blue Owl Capital worth $31,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.75. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.