Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,880,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. The company has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

