Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stake Decreased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 296.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

