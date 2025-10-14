Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of KMB opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

