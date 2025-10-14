Naviter Wealth LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

