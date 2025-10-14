1,895 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

AMD stock opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $240.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock worth $42,412,815 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

