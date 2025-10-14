NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

