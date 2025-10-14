Cypress Capital Group Makes New $264,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after purchasing an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 833,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

