Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 1,903 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $289.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

