Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $755.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $718.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

