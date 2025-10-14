Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 15,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

