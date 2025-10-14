Johnson & Johnson Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

