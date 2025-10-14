Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 487,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.