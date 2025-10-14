Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,139.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

