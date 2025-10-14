Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

