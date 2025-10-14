UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $358.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.99.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

