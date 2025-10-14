SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

