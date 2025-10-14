Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,632,100. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

GILD stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

