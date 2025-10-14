Courier Capital LLC Sells 518 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.