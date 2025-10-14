J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 7,157.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Flex by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $60.05.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,153.72. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price target on Flex in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

