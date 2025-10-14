Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Holdings Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

