Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of Eversource Energy worth $60,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

