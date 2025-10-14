Kiker Wealth Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Kiker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after buying an additional 295,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,370,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.43.

Jabil Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:JBL opened at $199.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.89.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.