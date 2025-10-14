Danaher Corporation $DHR Position Lifted by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.4%

DHR stock opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.60.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

