Vest Financial LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $303.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

