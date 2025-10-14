Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,783 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $813.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $106.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,488 shares of company stock worth $14,917,151. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

