RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

