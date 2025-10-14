Sage Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Sage Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 3.1% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ONEOK by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

