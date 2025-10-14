Comparing Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) & Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) and Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powerstorm and Corning”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corning $13.12 billion 5.59 $506.00 million $0.94 91.05

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Powerstorm.

69.8% of Corning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A Corning 5.77% 17.27% 6.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Powerstorm and Corning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00 Corning 0 3 11 1 2.87

Corning has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.71%. Given Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corning is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Risk and Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of -1.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corning beats Powerstorm on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices. Its Optical Communications segment provides optical fibers and cables; and hardware and equipment products, such as cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry, businesses, governments, and individuals. The company's Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that offer material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, crystals, precision metrology instruments, and software, as well as glass wafers and substrates, tinted sunglasses, and radiation shielding products for various markets comprising mobile consumer electronics, semiconductor equipment optics and consumables, aerospace and defense optics, radiation shielding products, sunglasses, and telecommunications components. Its Environmental Technologies segment provides ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile, gasoline, and diesel applications. The company's Life Sciences segment offers laboratory products, including consumables, such as plastic vessels, liquid handling plastics, specialty surfaces, cell culture media, and serum, as well as general labware, and glassware and equipment under the Corning, Pyrex, Falcon, and Axygen brands. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

