Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.22.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

