Kiker Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10,740.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $172.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

