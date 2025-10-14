Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $515,000 in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

