Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 626 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

NYSE:ALL opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

