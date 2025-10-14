Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $305.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.41 and a 200-day moving average of $286.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

