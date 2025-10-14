Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $199.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,996,813.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $18,367,889. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

