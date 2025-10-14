Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.93 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

