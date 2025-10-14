Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Stock Holdings Lifted by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 6.86% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $300,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

