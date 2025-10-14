Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.46. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

