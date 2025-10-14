Bayforest Capital Ltd Sells 1,695 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Bayforest Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 349.1% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365 in the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

