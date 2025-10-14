Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Sony Corporation $SONY

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Sony accounts for about 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sony by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Sony by 9.4% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sony by 15.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

