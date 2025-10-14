TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $332,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

