Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $153,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3%

ADP stock opened at $284.35 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.62 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

